NSW deputy premier John Barilaro resigns from politics days after Berejiklian quits

Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

The New South Wales deputy premier, John Barilaro, has quit state politics, saying NSW needs a “new beginning”.

Barilaro will immediately resign from the role of deputy premier and will also leave parliament, triggering yet another byelection for the NSW government.

“I have decided now is the right time for me to hand the reins over to new leadership, and resign as deputy premier of NSW,” he said.

“Serving as deputy premier of NSW, as leader of the NSW Nationals and as the member for Monaro has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime.”

The loss of Barilaro continues a remarkable and tumultuous time for the NSW government. The state has now lost its premier and deputy premier as it attempts to navigate a path out of its lengthy lockdown and prolonged Covid-19 outbreak.

It follows the departure of the premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and a key moderate, Andrew Constance, the transport minister, who is preparing for a tilt at federal politics.

Barilaro will call a Nationals party room meeting for Wednesday to elect a new leader to the party’s NSW branch.

“Following that, I will work with the speaker and the electoral commission in relation to a byelection for the seat of Monaro,” he said.

NSW is now facing at least two byelections in Monaro and Willoughby, Berejiklian’s seat. Constance has previously said he will stay in his seat of Bega until the end of the parliamentary term, because the pandemic wasn’t “the time for byelections”.

The Nationals held the seat of Monaro comfortably at the last election but it has been marginal in the recent past.

Barilaro has previously toyed with the idea of leaving NSW politics. Last year he took time off for his mental health, after a bitter fight with the Liberal party over koala protection and planning policy.

The deputy premier later said he thought he might be “never coming back” to politics. In October last year, when he returned to parliament, he said he may yet still leave NSW politics.

“I have always said by March next year I will make a decision about the long-term future of my job, my role as an MP and the member for Monaro,” Barilaro said at the time.

There have been persistent rumours that he is considering a future outside politics.

He made an aborted attempt to run for a federal seat last year.

The deputy premier is expected to address the media later this morning.

On Sunday factional power brokers arrived at a deal to install the current treasurer, Dominic Perrottet, and the jobs minister, Stuart Ayres, as Liberal leader and deputy respectively.

The environment minister, Matt Kean, had been touted as a possible deputy. But he now looks likely to become the state’s treasurer.