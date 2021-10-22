NSW Covid vaccination rate by postcode: check the percentages in your postcode – interactive map

The NSW government has released data showing Covid vaccination rates by area – you can use this interactive map to check your postcode or suburb across Sydney or regional NSW. You can also toggle between showing the percentage of people who have received at least one dose and the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated.

Use the date menu to compare the rates for areas over time to see the course of the vaccine rollout in that postcode.

Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

