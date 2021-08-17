NSW Covid update: vaccination blitz targets south-west Sydney under-40s as state reports 452 new cases

New South Wales will launch a vaccination blitz that aims to deliver jabs to more than 500,000 16- to 39-year-olds in Sydney’s south-west, where the majority of new Covid cases are being reported.

Defence force personnel will assist vaccination hubs during the effort to deliver 530,000 doses in the 12 local government areas of concern in the next two and a half weeks.

The Pfizer doses, sourced from Poland, will be available to anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 in those hotspots – not just authorised workers – as the state continues to battle rising case numbers in western and south-western Sydney.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, warned cases were expected to rise substantially, after 452 locally acquired cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

As the list of exposure sites ballooned, NSW Health had decided to stop publishing those in greater Sydney that were considered a low risk of transmission.

“What we’ve learned is where the infection is most likely to spread,” the deputy chief health officer, Jeremy McAnulty, said.

“That’s why we’re focusing on those areas and we’ve learned that people get lost in the detail when we put up venues that we don’t think are risk places on the website or in the media,” he said.

He said NSW Health had begun the new practice on the weekend. NSW was still publishing all exposure sites in regional NSW, even those with the tiniest risk.

There was one death – a woman in her 80s at Westmead – reported on Tuesday. Currently, 447 people with Covid had been admitted to hospital, with 69 of those in intensive care and 24 who require ventilation.

There were 18 new cases in western NSW, taking the total to 116. In addition, NSW Health was now aware of a case in Broken Hill after a person attended a funeral in Wilcannia. Most cases in the region were Aboriginal people.

In Hunter New England, there were 10 new cases, taking the total number to 130.

There were also concerns about Lennox Head on the state’s north coast, after fragments of the virus were again detected in sewage.

After cases were detected at St George hospital on Monday, 80 health staff had been deemed close contacts and forced into mandatory 14 days quarantine.

The health minister, Brad Hazzard, said there was no question the hospital system was under “enormous pressure”.

Four patients and two staff members had tested positive at that hospital while 21 patients in the ward remained in isolation following their test, McAnulty said.

Despite expectations that case numbers would increase in the short term, Berejiklian repeated assurances that “life will be much freer than what it is today once we get to 70% and 80% [vaccination rates].

“It doesn’t mean we’ll be completely free. It doesn’t mean that we will let the virus be rampant in the community no matter our number of cases, but it will be freer than it is today,” she said.

She said that September and October would be “our most difficult months”, but again said she was looking at ways to possibly relax the rules during those difficult months for people who had been vaccinated.

Vaccination rates by postcode

She again referred to 6m jabs before the end of August as being a critical threshold. The NSW government was now publishing vaccination rates by postcode in an interactive map.

It showed the most vaccinated postcodes to be areas in Sydney’s north-west, such as Edmondson Park and Berkshire Park, which had between 80-89% of residents with one dose and 40-49% with two.

There were also high vaccinations rates on Sydney’s north shore, with the northern beaches suburb of Bayview leading the charge.

The lowest vaccination rates were around Mildura and Swan Hill, in the state’s south-west, where less than 20% had received a first dose and less than 10% were vaccinated.

“Once we get to 6m jabs, we’ll be able to consider opportunities for how [and] what we might be able to do in September and October that we can’t currently do,” the premier said.

The Doherty modelling presented to national cabinet talks about 70% vaccination rates before some relaxation of rules. It is also premised on low case numbers.

But the premier said: “When you get to a point where a significant proportion of the community is vaccinated, there are considerations for fully vaccinated people to undertake low-risk activity, which other states around the world with similar situations to NSW – or far worse situations than NSW – are already doing,” she said.

“Does it mean we’ll live completely freely? No. But does it mean we’ll live more freely than we do today? Absolutely.”

The government had also revealed more detail on where transmission was occurring, which may partially explain the decision to stop publishing every exposure site.

More than 70% of cases were being transmitted within households.

Despite the stay-at-home orders and prohibitions on visiting, in the past two weeks there had been around 100 cases where transmission was due to people visiting another person’s house.

There also remained significant transmission in worksites, notably factories, manufacturing and retail settings, among staff working there.

Childcare was also a significant transmission site.

The premier was unable to say when she would present her roadmap for the return of schools or for the HSC. The situation was proving more challenging as there were increasing number of children catching the Delta variant.

Of the 452 cases reported, 159 were under 19.

The NSW Health deputy secretary, Susan Pearce, said the agency was “throwing absolutely everything” into getting the 530,000 Pfizer doses into arms over the next two-and-a-half weeks. Second doses would be administered in October, when more supply was expected.

‘That’s on top of all of the other vaccinations we will continue to give across all our other state clinics. To give you an indication at the moment, the south-western Sydney, western Sydney and Sydney LHDs are out there every day doing mobile clinics at mosques, for refugees, for homeless people, for people in disability centres, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups, mental health units, the Sudanese community and the Pasifika community,” she said.

Authorised workers were already being offered 100,000 Pfizer vaccines this week, with 76,000 bookings already made.