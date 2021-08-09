NSW Covid update: spread to Byron Bay feared as Tamworth in lockdown amid 283 new cases in state

Anne Davies
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

New South Wales is facing a spread of Covid-19 to regional areas even as the premier floats opening up new industries such as hairdressing some time in the future, provided clients and service providers are vaccinated.

There are fears about a possible spread at Byron Bay – an area with low levels of vaccination – after a man travelled from Sydney at the end of July and was infectious in the community. His close contacts are being tested and authorities are urgently seeking details of venues he visited.

NSW Health said: “As a precaution, everybody who is in the following local government areas should immediately isolate and have a Covid-19 test if they have even the mildest of symptoms: Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Tweed, Lismore, Kyogle and Ballina.”

Related: Victorian couple desperate to return from NSW hear nothing a week after applying for Covid travel pass

Tamworth is being placed in lockdown from 5pm Monday after a woman travelled from Newcastle and visited a number of venues. Armidale and Newcastle are already in lockdown as a result of breakouts, and subject to the same stay-at-home rules as Greater Sydney.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

The Penrith local government area has been added to the hotspot LGAs in Sydney subject to tighter rules.

NSW recorded 283 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19.

Sixty-four cases were infectious in the community, 42 were in isolation for part of their infectious period and the isolation status of 71 remains under investigation.

The case numbers are expected to bounce up again during the week, after NSW set a testing record of 133,000 tests on Sunday. The cases are still clustered in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA, which has 58, but Penrith recorded 29 cases.

Despite the continued high numbers of cases in the community while infectious, premier Gladys Berejiklian said NSW did not need a stay-home payment for people awaiting test results, similar to the $450 the Victorian government instituted during its long lockdown when it was battling to get people to stay home.

She said such payments were not needed because of the commonwealth disaster payment, even though these payments are not available to people who are still working.

There also appeared to be different messages from the premier and her chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, who said: “I think the numbers speak for themselves – we are still seeing quite a number of people infectious in the community. We need to all play our part in decreasing our mobility and stay the course.”

But the premier has again floated the idea of opening up some businesses, possibly in some parts of the city where there are low case numbers, such as hairdressing and other one-on-one personal services, potentially as early as September.

Construction workers from the eight hotspot LGAs will be allowed to return to work at building sites in those LGAs from Wednesday if they are fully vaccinated.

Berejiklian said: “Please think about the future if you work in an industry where you’d like to go back to serving customers or having one service to people or you work in a workplace which is currently not open – please consider getting vaccinated.

“Because the higher the rates of vaccination, the more confidence we’ll have to ease restrictions and open things up.”

Exactly how the scheme would work is not clear, but would likely require some proof of vaccination by customers and workers.

The government has been providing special vaccination days for groups of essential workers, such as supermarket workers, but the premier hinted of further returns of industries after August, when the current lockdown is due to end.

Related: Victoria to make AstraZeneca available to under-40s as it launches nation’s first drive-through vaccine hub

Berejiklian again repeated her target of 6m jabs by the end of the month. She again said it would depend on declining case numbers, but that she was not sure that would occur.

“The New South Wales government is committed to respecting the national cabinet’s wishes in relation to the Doherty report. We’re not intending to overstep our mark beyond what that report allows all the states to do. That report obviously allows certain freedoms at 70% vaccination, at 80% vaccination.”

But Berejiklian also said: “Please know that once we hit 50 to 60, lockdown plus easing some restrictions is very different to what the Doherty report says must happen at 70%.

“I’m sure if you asked the majority of people in our state ‘would you look forward to more freedoms than we have now?’, I think the answer would be yes.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The

  • Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced. The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line t

  • The Latest: Versatile DB Charles Woodson enters Hall of Fame

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come. And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field. Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood hi