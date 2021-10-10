NSW Covid update: Perrottet flags reopening international borders ‘as quickly as possible’

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

The New South Wales government has sent its strongest signal yet that it plans to resume international travel ahead of the date set by the commonwealth, with the state’s new deputy Liberal leader saying hotel quarantine was “fast becoming redundant”.

Ahead of the state’s reopening on Monday after 106 days in lockdown, the NSW Liberals deputy leader Stuart Ayres told media that the current cap on international returnees agreed to by the national cabinet during the Delta outbreak would either be “substantially lifted” or scrapped by the end of October or early November.

It would allow the state to broaden the home quarantine program currently in a pilot phase for about 35 international returnees and 50 Qantas staff per week.

Related: ‘Like my family’: Sydney’s pubs ready to welcome back staff and punters

“Sydney and NSW is a globally engaged city and a globally engaged state [and] lots of Australians still haven’t been able to come home,” Ayres said on Sunday.

“We know hotel quarantine is fast becoming redundant, [it’s] not sustainable into the future. I want the police commissioner out of the tourism business [and] that means we’ve got to phase out of hotel quarantine.”

But the home quarantine program would only be open for vaccinated people, Ayres said.

The state’s new premier, Dominic Perrottet, also signalled on Sunday that he wanted to explore bringing forward the return to international travel for NSW residents from the agreed date in the middle of November.

“I want to open international borders as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We can’t live as a hermit kingdom on the other side of the world. If people are double vaccinated it makes complete sense for them to return to Australia in better settings than being cramped up in a hotel for two weeks.”

NSW recorded another 477 cases of Covid-19 and six deaths on Sunday, continuing a fall in cases since the peak of the outbreak in August and September. But with the state due to exit lockdown on Monday after reaching its 70% double-vaccination mark last week for people over the age of 16, Perrottet urged people to “please treat everyone with respect [and] with kindness”.

Story continues

“We want to get back to where life was before the pandemic,” he said.

“But there’s a long journey ahead. This is not over [and we need to] look after each other, follow the rules in place [and act] in a mature and relaxed way … many people will be nervous, treat them like your family.”

There has been one kink ahead of the reopening, however. On Sunday the NSW digital minister, Victor Dominello, confirmed a government app update designed to verify the vaccination status of residents will not be ready until 18 October.

Related: NSW Covid vaccination verification app update still being tested despite Monday reopening

A trial in four regional areas will only commence this week, with up to 500 staff and customers at selected clubs, aged-care facilities and taxi companies.

On Sunday Dominello took a stab at the federal government for failing to provide data needed for the app until last week, saying NSW had “moved heaven and earth” to get the app ready for next week.

It means that until the app is ready, residents will need to use the Medicare app or a paper version from Services Australia to prove their vaccination status.