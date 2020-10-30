NSW Covid hotspots: list of Sydney and regional case locations

New South Wales health authorities have released a list of hotspots where Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.

Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days, others must monitor for symptoms.

Here’s an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.

List of case locations in NSW

If you have visited the following locations then you are considered a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days since you were there, and stay isolated for the entire period, even if a negative test result is received.

Jasmins Lebanese Restaurant, Liverpool : 2pm to 3:30pm on Sunday 25 October

Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park, Prestons : 12pm to 1:50pm on Sunday 25 October

F45 gym, 1640 Camden Valley Way, Leppington: 5.15pm to 6pm on Thursday 15 October, 8.10am to 9.10am on Saturday 17 October, 8.55am to 9.40am on Sunday 18 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Monday 19 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Tuesday 20 October, 5.15pm to 6pm on Wednesday 21 October, 6.45am to 7.30am on Thursday 22 October, 9.35am to 10.20am on Friday 23 October, 7.10am to 8.10am on Saturday 24 October, 8.55am to 9.40am on Sunday 25 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Monday 26 October, 6.45am to 7.30am on Tuesday 27 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Wednesday 28 October

NSW Health is assessing potential exposure to Covid-19 of people who attended several other venues. Anyone who attended the following venues is considered casual contacts and should immediately isolate and get tested if they develop the slightest symptoms of Covid-19, and remain in isolation until they get a negative result.

Ali Baba Charcoal Chicken, Auburn : 1pm to 1:20pm on Monday 26 October

Westfield Bondi Junction, Bondi Junction : 1:30pm to 4:30pm on Saturday 24 October

Carnes Hill Marketplace, Carnes Hill : 3:30pm to 4:30pm on Tuesday 27 October

Watsup Brothers kebab shop, Condell Park: 5:30pm to 6pm on Saturday 24 October

F45 gym, 1640 Camden Valley Way, Leppington. Anyone who who attended a class that was scheduled to begin five minutes before or five minutes after one of the classes listed, or a class immediately before or after: 5.15pm to 6pm on Thursday 15 October, 8.10am to 9.10am on Saturday 17 October, 8.55am to 9.40am on Sunday 18 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Monday 19 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Tuesday 20 October, 5.15pm to 6pm on Wednesday 21 October, 6.45am to 7.30am on Thursday 22 October, 9.35am to 10.20am on Friday 23 October, 7.10am to 8.10am on Saturday 24 October, 8.55am to 9.40am on Sunday 25 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Monday 26 October, 6.45am to 7.30am on Tuesday 27 October, 5.50am to 6.35am on Wednesday 28 October



Wednesday 14 October

Bus 840 from Oran Park Drive (South Street Circuit) to Campbelltown Station, 9:40am to 10:10am

Bus 885 from Campbelltown Station to Bradbury , 10:15am to 10:45am

Bus 885 from Bradbury to Campbelltown Station, 2pm to 2:30pm

Bus 840 from Campbelltown Station to Bradbury, 3pm to 3:30pm

If you live in or have visited these local government areas in the past two weeks, get tested if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, even if mild, and self-isolate until you get your test result.

Bayside LGA

Camden LGA

Lakemba (suburb)

Liverpool LGA

Randwick LGA

Waverley LGA

