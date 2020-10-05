NSW Covid hotspots: list of Sydney and regional case locations

New South Wales health authorities have released a list of hotspots where Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.

Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days, others must monitor for symptoms.

Here’s an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.

List of case locations in NSW

If you live in or have visited these local government areas in the past two weeks, get tested if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, even if mild, and self-isolate until you get your test result.

Campbelltown

Liverpool LGA

Parramatta LGA

There are currently no warnings for individual locations in NSW.

There is an alert for passengers and crew on a Jetstar Flight JQ510 flight from Melbourne at 11am on 27 September to Sydney. However, NSW Health say there is no ongoing risk of infection to the general public, and the majority of passengers on the flight are already undertaking mandatory hotel quarantine.