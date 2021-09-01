NSW Covid update: Berejiklian flags mid-October as ‘much more normal’ at 70% vaccination rate

Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

New South Wales could be opening pubs, restaurants, stadiums and services like hairdressing to fully vaccinated people by mid-October, while vaccinated international travellers could be welcomed for Christmas under a system of home quarantine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said life will feel “very much more normal” by mid-October when the state is expected to achieve the 70% double-dose vaccination milestone, which would allow freedoms for vaccinated residents.

The state recorded 1,116 new Covid cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. Four women – one in her 50s, one in her 60s, one in her 70s and one in her 80s – died. They were all in hospital at the time.

“Whether it is attending a public event or having a drink, if you are fully vaccinated and the state has hit its 70% double dose target, please expect to do all of those things we have been missing for too long,” Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

It follows Berejiklian’s earlier predication that October will be the most challenging period for the state’s hospital system.

She again refused to confirm what the modelling by NSW Health says about the likely case numbers, or to release it, saying “ it changes every day”.

“Obviously NSW always takes a responsible approach, but the national plan does say at 70% double-dose vaccination that you can expect to go out and have a meal, you can expect to attend a public event, you can expect to go and get services that you can’t expect now,” she said at her 11am media conference.

But it may be some time before home visits are permitted, with Berejiklian describing them as high risk.

She also refused to say whether visits to elderly relatives and aged care homes would be permitted, saying she would be guided by the health advice.

“We know that indoor gatherings or people coming to your home are high risk. But outside of that if there are many, many things we can’t do now we should expect to be able to do them when we have 70% of the adult population vaccinated. That’s what the national plan says,” she said.

She asked business to “dust off their Covid-safe plans”. She foreshadowed that density requirements – possibly a four per sqm rule – QR code check-ins, vaccination validation and mask-wearing in certain settings are likely to remain.

The new freedoms may not apply in Covid-hotspot LGAs, of which there are currently 12 and which cover most of western and south-west Sydney, and are home to 1.5 million people.

“We’re obviously looking at those issues but no matter where you live, life will be much, much better, much freer, as long as you’re vaccinated at 70%,” she said.

Berejiklian also confirmed NSW was planning to allow international travel when the state reached 80% double vaccination – hopefully in November – and that home quarantine for returning travellers “was a definite”.

She said she would welcome other state’s citizens flying into NSW airports.

But in the meantime, NSW will cut the number of international arrivals entering hotel quarantine in half, in order to redirect staff into the stressed hospital system. Berejiklian said it made no sense to have thousands of staff managing hotel quarantine when the Covid wards in hospitals were under pressure.

There are currently 970 Covid-19 cases in NSW hospitals, with 150 in intensive care and 66 on ventilators. Most of the new cases remain in the Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland and Blacktown areas.

The outbreak in the state’s west is continuing, with new cases in Wilcannia and Dubbo. Health authorities are now moving 30 motor homes to the council caravan park in Wilcannia to help with the acute housing shortage, which has led to people being unable to isolate effectively.

There has also been an outbreak in Parklea correctional centre, with 80 Covid positive cases identified – 77 inmates and three staff. There are also nine staff infected at Bathurst jail.

With news of Australia’s border possibly opening in November, the country now faces the prospect of international arrivals coming to NSW, while travel between the states remains restricted. Berejiklian again urged states to stick to the national cabinet plan for opening up.

“All the conversations that I’ve had with the prime minister suggests that nation will continue to move forward. I feel that Victoria is perhaps turning the corner in how they are dealing with Covid in terms of accepting what the Delta strain is like,” she said.

“Every state is going to have to accept that you cannot live in a bubble forever, your citizens will want to travel interstate, your business would want to go interstate, citizens will want to go overseas, and come back from overseas, so if not at 80% double dose which is what our national plan says, then when?” she said.

However, NSW still has its toughest few weeks ahead when it comes to case numbers and hospitalisations. Berejiklian has refused to comment or release modelling from health officials.

“We shouldn’t be in the habit of providing information which is not certain because it depends on the inputs, on the rate of vaccination, on what people are doing. It depends on compliance,” she said.

“We know there is always a lag between when someone gets ill and when they end up in hospital and we anticipate, given where case numbers are and given the rate of vaccination, that the highest rate of hospitalisation will occur at some stage in October,” she said.

She said she could not recall the numbers that had been presented to her.