NSW Covid-19 hotspots: list of regional and Sydney outbreak locations

New South Wales has seen an uptick in community transmission of coronavirus, putting the state on high alert to prevent further spread.
Many cases can be traced back to the Crossroads hotel cluster and the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, but new locations have cropped up in the news briefings each day.
Here’s an overview of the state’s current hotspots and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.
List of outbreaks in NSW
If you were at the following venues on these dates you must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days, even if your test is negative.
It’s Time For Thai, Newtown: 5pm to 8pm on Friday 28 August
Anytime Fitness, Marrickville: 7pm to 8pm on Monday 24 August
Hunters Hill bowling club indoor dining room, Hunters Hill: 23 August from 12pm to 2pm
City Tattersalls fitness centre, Sydney: 8am to 2pm on Wednesday 19 August,
8am to 2pm on Friday 21 August, 8am to 2pm on Sunday 23 August. Other members of City Tattersalls should get tested if they have even the mildest symptoms.
Virgin Gym, Zetland: People who attended the active dance class at 7.40pm on Monday 24 August.
Bus route X39: Thursday 20 August, departing 6.08pm from Pitt Street Sydney, and arriving at 6.40pm at Clovelly Road and Carrington Road, Randwick.
Highfield Caringbah, Caringbah: Saturday 22 August, 6pm and 8.30pm.
Hunters Hill Bowling Club, Hunters Hill: Sunday 23 August, 12pm to 2pm
Fitness First, Randwick: Wednesday 19 August, 3.30pm to 4.15pm
With the growing number of cases in the area, NSW Health is asking all people who live in, or have visited, the following areas in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 at all, even the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.
Campbelltown local government area (LGA)
Canterbury Bankstown LGA
City of Sydney (East) LGA (includes central Sydney and the suburbs Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Woolloomooloo, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, Elizabeth Bay, Centennial Park)
Fairfield LGA
Guildford (suburb)
Hornsby shire LGA
The Hills LGA
Liverpool LGA
Merrylands (suburb)
Parramatta LGA
Woollahra LGA
If you were at any of the following locations on these dates, monitor yourself for symptoms and self-isolate and get tested if symptoms occur.
Ramadan Pharmacy, Auburn: 1.30pm to 2.30pm on Wednesday 19 August
Fitness First, Balgowlah: 23 August from 9am to 12pm
Chemist Warehouse, Balmain: 2pm to 2.30pm on Friday 28 August
Woolworths, Balmain: 10am to 11am on Thursday 27 August
Service NSW, Burwood: 2.30pm to 3pm on Friday 21 August
Westfield shopping centre, Burwood: 6pm to 7pm on Thursday 20 August, including Kmart and Woolworths from 6.30pm to 7pm
Cabramatta Family Practice, Cabramatta: 9am to 10.15am on Thursday 20 August
Rydges Hotel, Camperdown: 2pm to 3.15pm on Saturday 29 August
Caringbah hotel, Caringbah: 8.30pm to 11pm on Saturday 22 August
Sushi Rio, Chatswood: 5.45pm to 7.30pm on Thursday 27 August
Destro’s Pharmacy, Drummoyne: 22 August from 11.20am to 11.40am
Aldi, Fairfield West: 9.45am to 11am on Sunday 16 August
Broadway shopping centre, Glebe: 3.30pm to 5pm on Saturday 22 August
Broadway shopping centre Apple Store, Glebe: 3.40pm-4.40pm on Saturday 22 August
PRP Diagnostic Imaging, Hornsby: 10am to 11.15am on Monday 24 August
Metro Petroleum, Hurlstone Park: 10.20am to 10.30am on Monday 24 August
Randwick Golf Club, Malabar: 11.50am to 12.20pm on Tuesday 25 August
4Pines Manly Brew Bar, Manly: 23 August from 3.30pm to 5pm
Eat Fuh, Marrickville: 5.20pm to 5.40pm on Sunday 23 August
Liquorland, Marrickville: 5.15pm to 5.30pm on Sunday 23 August
Archie Bear cafe, Mosman Rowers: 11am to 12pm on Monday 24 August and 9am to 9.30am on Tuesday 25 August
Newtown Train Station, Newtown: 5.10pm to 5.20pm on Friday 28 August
BWS, Newtown: 5.15pm to 5.40pm on Friday 28 August
Off Ya Tree Clothing, Newtown: 7.15pm to 7.55pm on Friday 28 August
Rosebery post shop, Rosebery: 1.30pm to 1.40pm on Wednesday 26 August
St Ives shopping centre, St Ives: 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Monday 24 August and 5.30pm to 6pm on Wednesday 26 August
Coles St Ives Shopping Centre, St Ives: 1pm to 2pm on Friday 28 August
300 George Street, Sydney: Wednesday 19 August, Thursday 20 August, Friday 21 August, Monday 24 August
Fitness First Bond Street, Sydney: 20 and 21 August in the afternoon
Virgin Active Mary Street, Sydney: 5.10pm to 6.40pm on Wednesday 26 August
Virgin Active Pitt Street, Sydney: 5pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday 25 August
The Matterhorn, Turramurra: 6pm to 8pm on Saturday 22 August
Warriewood Shopping Centre, Warriewood: 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Saturday 29 August, including Kmart, Coles, Aldi and the food court
Parish of Holy Name, Wahroonga: 9.30am to 10.15am on Sunday 23 August
Magpies Waitara restaurant, Waitara: 24 August from 11.30am to 1.15pm
Harris Farm, Willoughby: 4pm to 5pm on Saturday 22 August
Mater Clinic, Wollstonecraft: 8.30am to 9am on Friday 28 August
Virgin Gym, Zetland: 7.30pm to 10pm on Monday 24 August (applies to members who did not attend the 7.40pm active dance class)
If you travelled on any of the following public transport routes on these dates, monitor yourself for symptoms and self-isolate and get tested if symptoms occur.
Thursday 20 August and Friday 21 August:
Bus route 755, at 5.18am, from Mount Druitt station to Shalvey shops
Bus route 755, at 5.35am, from Shalvey shops to Mount Druitt
Bus route 758, at 6.01am, from Mount Druitt station to St Mary’s station
Bus route 758, at 6.35am, from St Mary’s station to Mount Druitt station
Bus route 723, at 7.14am, from Mount Druitt station to Blacktown station
Bus route 731, at 8.15am, from Blacktown station to Rouse Hill station
Bus route 752, at 9.03am, from Rouse Hill station to Blacktown station
Bus route 755, at 10.47am, from Plumpton marketplace to Mount Druitt station
Bus route 756, at 11.29am, from Mount Druitt station to Blacktown station
Bus route 728, at 12.16pm, from Blacktown station to Mount Druitt station
Monday 24 August:
Bus route 6546, at 2.36pm, from St Clare Catholic high school
Bus route 6583, at 3.15pm, from Patrician Brothers’ college to Blacktown station via Blacktown South public school and St Patrick’s primary school
Bus route 728, at 3.34pm, from Blacktown station to Mount Druitt station
Bus route 756, at 4.32pm, from Mount Druitt station to Blacktown station
Bus route 730, at 5.25pm, from Blacktown station to Castle hill shopping centre
Bus route 730, at 6.18pm, Castle Hill from to Blacktown station
Bus route 723, at 7.48pm, from Blacktown station to Mount Druitt station
Bus route 750, at 8.38pm, from Mount Druitt station to Blacktown station
Bus route 750, at 9.14pm, from Blacktown station to Mount Druitt station
Bus route 758, at 9.50pm, from Mount Druitt station to Emerson/Luxford
Bus route 729, at 10.37pm, from Mount Druitt station to Blacktown station
Bus route 731, at 1.32pm, from Blacktown station to Rouse Hill station
Central coast train, at 6.49am from Woy Woy, arriving 8.05am at Wynyard, stopping at Woy Woy, Berowra, Hornsby, Gordon, Chatswood, Artarmon, St Leonards, Wollstonecraft, Waverton, North Sydney, Milsons Point, Wynyard
Central Coast train, at 5.31pm from Town Hall, arriving 6.53pm at Woy Woy, stopping at Town Hall, Wynyard, Milsons Point, North Sydney, Waverton, Wollstonecraft, St Leonards, Artarmon, Chatswood, Gordon, Hornsby, Berowra, Woy Woy
Tuesday 25 August:
Central Coast train, at 6.49am from Woy Woy, arriving 7.36pm at Gordon, stopping at Woy Woy, Berowra, Hornsby, Gordon
Central Coast train, at 7.53am from Hornsby, arriving 8.28am at Woy Woy, arriving at 8.28am, direct
