NSO Group says Facebook unblocks its employees' accounts

JERUSALEM, June 30 (Reuters) - Facebook told an Israeli court it would open Facebook and Instagram accounts of NSO Group workers in the wake of a lawsuit against NSO, the Israeli surveillance firm NSO said on Tuesday.

A group of NSO employees filed a suit against Facebook in November, saying the social media group had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued NSO in October.

In February, a Tel Aviv court ordered Facebook to unblock the private account of a worker at NSO.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has accused NSO of helping government spies break into the phones of about 1,400 users in a hacking spree targeting diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials across the world. NSO has denied the allegations.

Facebook said in November it had disabled “relevant accounts” after attributing a “sophisticated cyber attack” to the NSO Group and its employees, saying the measure was necessary for security reasons.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Tova Cohen)