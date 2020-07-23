NSL Board of Governors meeting postponed - report

The National Soccer League (NSL) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting has reportedly been postponed until Monday.

The NSL which is the umbrella body consisting of the PSL and the National First Division (NFD) was expected to hold a meeting on Friday to map the way forward regarding the resumption of football.

The 2019/20 season has been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NSL has been keen to resume the campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Daily Sun has reported the NSL members are said to have received the following message:

"Postponement of extraordinary Board of Governors Meeting from 24 to 27 July 2020."

"Dear Members, Kindly take note that the meeting of the Board of Governors has been postponed from Friday to take place on Monday."

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

The PSL is expected to make an announcement on whether the season will resume in August 2020 as proposed by the South African Football Association (Safa).

The league was looking to resume the suspended campaign on 18 July 2020, but Safa insisted football can only resume next month because match officials were not ready.

All 16 top-flight league clubs and 16 NFD teams are expected to camp in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng in order to complete the suspended season.

It remains to be seen whether the NSL will agree to resume the season next month and complete the season before planning for the 2020/21 campaign.