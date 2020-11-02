NSCC grads hope to better teach Mi'kmaw children about identity

The first graduates of a unique program in Nova Scotia are now on their way to better teach children about aspects of Mi'kmaw culture.

The 13 students recently celebrated their graduation from a special early childhood education program at the Nova Scotia Community College aimed at helping Mi'kmaw children — and their teachers.

"I feel like it will really help for children to really build on their identity," Adrianna Bonnell, one of the recent graduates who works at a daycare in Membertou, told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

"I always knew about our culture. But going into this program, I feel like I came out knowing so much more. I came out more proud of who I am, too."

View photos Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey More

The pilot program taught people who were already working as early childhood educators how to use Mi'kmaw culture in their work.

Instructor Nik Phillips said the partnership between NSCC, the province and Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey — the Mi'kmaw education authority — came about after leaders in Indigenous communities acknowledged a need for qualified educators who understood the culture.

"So the cultural piece of it was obviously acknowledging our colonial counterparts ... But even going further than that, acknowledging that we have 13,000 years of history and knowledge that has to be brought forth," Phillips told Information Morning.

View photos Carrie Sylliboy More

"We didn't realize the true impact that it could potentially have on our students in terms of reclaiming identity, using language, creating traditional drums and rattles, learning traditional medicines, and how they can be incorporated into lesson plans and delivery."

Bonnell said one of the highlights of the program was her paper on the role of godparents in Mi'kmaw culture. Godparents are chosen based on who the parents believe will best help mentor their child.

"Research on this really showed me how much they already knew the importance of the first seven years of a child's life and how they shaped everything into this to help build the child's foundation," she said.

"It went right down to picking four godparents and celebrating each milestone, like birthing ceremonies when your baby was being born. Everything was just words of encouragement."

Story continues