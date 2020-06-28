NSCAD president removed after 1 year on the job

Aoife Mac Namara, the president of Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, has been removed from her position.

The decision was effective June 26, according to a memo sent to the NSCAD community by the university's board of governors. The memo did not provide an explanation for the decision.

"Ordinarily, we would have advised members of our community in a more timely manner. However, we are respectful that this is a personnel matter and our priority was communication with Dr. Mac Namara," the memo said.

Mathew Reichertz, the head of the university's faculty union, said: "The important thing from our perspective, first of all, is we thought she was doing a good job."

The timing isn't great, Reichertz said, with the university moving to online teaching in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It just seems like it's not in the best interest of the university," he said.

Reichertz said Mac Namara was in the middle of working on a strategy to address systemic racism at NSCAD.

"That's another blow in the middle of all of this," he said.

The board of governors released a statement on Thursday committing to diversity and inclusion.

Mac Namara was appointed to the position last July.

Ann-Barbara Graff has been appointed acting president. The board intends to appoint an interim president as soon as possible.

