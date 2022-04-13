NSAV and Zayda Technologies Announce Partnership to Enter Multi-Billion Dollar Global Cybersecurity Market with Game-Changing Solution

NSAV to Release 2021 Financial Statements on April 14, 2022

London, England, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company and Zayda Technologies https://zaydatech.website/, a cybersecurity technology company, today announced a partnership to deliver the first cybersecurity solution that can detect cyberthreats as they are occurring, changing the detection paradigm from months to minutes. The global cybersecurity services market is expected grow from $72.92 billion in 2021 to $82.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% and
reach $134.88 billion in 2026.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report-165500168.html

In addition, a related Token will be developed by NSAV for this project. Further details will be announced next week.

NSAV further announced that the Company will release its 2021 Financial Statements tomorrow, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in light of the markets being closed in observance of Good Friday. NSAV Management is excited to be able to release our Annual Report a day earlier than anticipated and prior to the Easter Holiday long weekend.

According to Zayda, despite more than 3,000 companies in the cybersecurity space and billions of dollars spent on various solutions, the industry is still plagued with the same problem-it takes too long to detect a threat. IBM’s 2021 “Cost of a Data Breach” report, the average breach detection time is 212 days or 7 months, just to realize something nefarious has infiltrated the organization, then another 75 days to mitigate it, for a total of 287 days.

Bahram Yusefzadeh, Founder and Chairman of Zayda Technologies stated, “With NSAV management’s pioneering technology expertise, this partnership is an extremely complementary match. NSAV’s in-depth knowledge allows them to immediately recognize the global market potential of our patented technology called Zavánt, and its ability to solve one of the most pressing challenges of our time, decreasing cyber threat detection times from months to minutes. After an exhaustive search for the right partner, we are excited to launch our game-changing technology with the NSAV team. We are now well positioned to bring our radically different solution to a market that is hungry to protect its digital assets and is frustrated with the thousands of disjointed cybersecurity offerings that clearly are not working. Together, we will give organizations, governments and other entities the ability to detect threats as they are occurring, not months later after the damage has been done or after ransoms have been paid, so they can protect their assets, guard their infrastructure, and preserve their brand reputation.”

Bahram has more than 50 years’ experience and is a recognized pioneer in the financial services technology sector, as well as a longtime entrepreneur and investor who has spent his career championing, building and bringing innovative disruptive companies to market. He is well versed in private and public capital markets, both in the US as well as the EU, including NASDAQ and AIM. Bahram’s name is legendary for co-founding the technology which operated as the IBM banking system brand and also his subsequent banking system, based on technology and is what formed the basis for much of what the banking systems use today.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bahram-yusefzadeh-b909b2a5/

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Zayda Technologies offers a unique and rare opportunity for users and investors looking to be a part of a truly disruptive solution that has the potential to radically change the entire cybersecurity market. We are amazed with Bahram’s expertise and vision, as well as his seasoned leadership team and believe Zayda Technologies will be a hugely successful venture. Together, both parties can leverage this technology to give businesses, governments and other entities around the world the ability to rapidly mitigate threats faster than ever before possible, so they can save millions in mitigation costs, protect their digital assets, and preserve their brand reputations.”

Mr. Lim went on to state, “I am pleased that NSAV shareholders will have the opportunity to view our Annual Report before the Easter Holiday and see the progress that the Company made in 2021.”

Danny Lau, an NSAV Director and Silver Capital partner stated, “We learned from Zayda that Zavánt is the hybrid result of a more than $30 million cash investment and 10 years of Research and Development. I was delighted to hear that Bahram has committed $13 million cash of his own money towards the total investment of the project. This makes him a winner before the game has even started.”

About Zayda Technologies:

Zayda Technologies is a global technology company and creator of the first cybersecurity solution, Zavánt, to transform threat detection times from months to minutes. Zavánt’s advanced, patented technology has the ability to “see” risk as it is occurring, providing a real-time visual representation of live risk as it maneuvers through an organization’s network. It then automatically surfaces it, prioritizes it and surgically pinpoints its root cause, all in a matter of minutes. Zavánt represents an exponential leap forward in cybersecurity. By delivering near-immediate detection times, organizations are empowered to rapidly contain threats long before financial and reputational damage is incurred. For further information, please contact Zayda Technologies at info@zaydatech.io.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://ex.nsavexchange.com/main

The NSAV CEX Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavcex

The NSAVDEX 1 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV NFT Marketplace website can be accessed at https://nsavnft.com/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Exchange Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/, a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/.

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com


