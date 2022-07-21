NS&I raises interest rates (but not for Premium Bond savers)

People, money and graph lines

NS&I has raised interest rates on a range of its saver deals as pressure builds on banks to protect customers from inflation – but has left the promised prize rate on Premium Bonds untouched.

The Government-backed savings institution has increased the rate on its income bonds to 1.2pc from 0.15pc, to its highest level in almost a decade.

The previous rate would have returned just £15 on a £10,000 investment over a year. The new rate would earn £120 in the same period. NS&I last paid an income bond rate this high in September 2013, when savers could earn 1.26pc on their cash.

The bank has also increased the rate on its easy access Direct Saver account from 0.5pc to 1.2pc, as well as its Direct Isa from 0.35pc to 0.9pc. The Junior Isa account also improved from 1.5pc to 2.2pc.

Ian Ackerley, of NS&I, said that the rate rises would help over a million savers across the country to earn more on their cash.

“Increasing our interest rates means that our products are priced appropriately when compared with the interest rates offered by our competitors,” he said.

However Premium Bonds, one of the nation's most popular ways to save, still offer an annual prize fund rate – the effective interest rate – of 1.4pc. The bank increased the rate in May, with the odds of winning improving from 34,500 to 1 to 24,500 to 1. However, Telegraph Money found that even with the improved rate, most savers would have to wait hundreds if not thousands of years to receive a prize.

NS&I added that it would also increase the rates paid on its guaranteed growth bonds, guaranteed income bonds and fixed interest saving certificates at the beginning of August. They are not currently available to customers and the new rates will only be on offer to those with maturing fixed-term investments.

Although rates are rising across the industry, there is no account on offer that comes close to matching inflation, which reached a 40-year high of 9.4pc in June. This means that savers are losing money in real terms, as the rising cost of living outpaces any interest that a saver could hope to earn.