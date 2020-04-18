NRL: Kallum Watkins quits Gold Coast Titans to return to UK after father contracts coronavirus

England rugby league star Kallum Watkins has been released by National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans in order to return home to the United Kingdom due to “serious family health concerns”, after his father contracted coronavirus.

A statement issued by Australian club Titans read: “The Gold Coast Titans have granted a request from English Test centre Kallum Watkins for an immediate release from his NRL contract, so that he can return to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





More follows…



