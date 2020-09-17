NRL grand final set for 40,000 crowd after Covid guidelines relaxed

Large-scale crowds are to return for the NRL finals series after Covid-19 guidelines were softened in New South Wales, with potentially 40,000 spectators to be allowed into Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

Stadiums in the state have been operating at 25% capacity since limited crowds were reintroduced, but the state’s premier, Gladys Berejiklian, announced on Tuesday a relaxation of the protocols.

ANZ Stadium, the state’s largest venue with a capacity of over 80,000, would be able to welcome half that number for finals games held there under the new rules.

The former Olympic stadium could host a number of games during the finals series, which begins on Friday 2 October, as well as the 2020 premiership-deciding grand final on 25 October.

The news represents something of a coup for the NRL, given the AFL eschewed New South Wales and opted to play the bulk of its finals series in Queensland. The AFL grand final will be played at the much smaller Gabba, in front of fewer fans than the NRL decider.

It also bodes well for the Sydney leg of this year’s delayed State of Origin series, to be played in November. But certain restrictions would still be implemented.

“Stadiums in New South Wales are able to go to 50% capacity, rather than 25%,” Berejiklian said. “But I do want to stress there are a number of caveats.

“The four square metre rule in principle applies. There will be an expectation for people to wear masks when they’re going to their seats. Once they’re seated, they no longer need to wear the mask.

“But in getting to the venue and getting out of the venue, there is an expectation that everybody will be wearing a mask.”

Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta will be able to hold 15,000 while the SCG could accommodate 23,000. Smaller suburban grounds, such as Panthers Stadium in Penrith and Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium, remain at 25% capacity for the time being.

“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to get to those venues opening up to larger capacities,” minister for investment and tourism Stuart Ayres said.

“All have hills, we want to be able to make sure we work through what it the most appropriate way to open up that venue. Optimistically I would like to say they will be open for the 1st October, but we won’t be putting people at risk.”

NSW has largely managed the spread of the virus and Berejiklian said she was confident the relaxation of rules around stadiums did not pose a heightened threat.

“A large venue as long as it has seats and zones ... is able to be a controlled event,” Berejiklian added. “And given it is outdoors it reduced a further risk

“Out of everyone around the table I am probably the least likely to support anything like this unless I am sure and convinced it has been backed up by health advice. And it’s for that reason it has been.

In the absence of spectators, the NRL initially trialled a scheme involving cardboard cutouts of fans, not entirely without issues.

After NSW’s lockdown, crowds were gradually allowed back into stadiums, and any of the atmosphere normally generated in the stands was replaced with artificial crowd noise piped through by TV broadcasters.