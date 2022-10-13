NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Employee Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / NRG Energy:

Employee Well-Being

NRG invests in the well-being of its employees. We provide programs that holistically support physical, emotional, and financial wellness, allowing our colleagues the opportunity to take control of their well-being and focus on what matters most to them for a healthy, secure future.

Through walking challenges, webinars on nutrition, our Quit for Life tobacco cessation program, and financial rewards for taking certain actions to support a healthy lifestyle, NRG provides a variety of programs and tools to allow employees to best support their physical well-being.

Mental and emotional health is vital to all employees, and something we continue to prioritize through various programs and initiatives. Through various partnerships and programs, our vast selection of mental health- focused benefits aims to help our employees in areas of life that become stressful or overwhelming.

Mental Health First Aiders are NRG employees that act as mental health ambassadors and are trained to support colleagues who may be experiencing mental health challenges. They help find a trusted support professional for anyone seeking self-care. NRG also offers back up care for children and elders through Bright Horizons, adoption assistance, Progyny Fertility services, ReThink Developmental Disabilities Support, and various counseling and emotional support resources and programs through our Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

NRG partners with BrightPlan, Fidelity, and Bank of America to offer financial education on retirement planning, mortgages, and more.

A place where everyone can thrive

We recognize that we must live our values to serve our customers and communities - and one of NRG's Power Values is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. NRG's safe and supportive environment elevates every employee's unique background and voice. Here, we engage different perspectives to solve complex challenges - together.

Championing diversity

Pursuing DE&I is an ongoing effort at NRG. We are building a unified and inclusive culture, where a strong sense of belonging leads to better collaboration and business performance. Our unconscious bias training for all employees had a 100% completion rate and all members of our executive management team have completed extensive inclusion sessions. Our work is never done, and we are expanding employee learning on DE&I in 2022.

DE&I Council

Our DE&I council, led by President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez, was a 21-member, cross- functional team established in 2020 to develop actionable recommendations that enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion at NRG. The Council's recommendations were shared with our Board and many were implemented in 2021. The Council's efforts were critical to jumpstarting our DE&I efforts at NRG and leading our engagement with the communities we serve and the employees we value.

To learn more about NRG Energy's commitments to employee well-being and diversity, download the 2021 Sustainability report here.

