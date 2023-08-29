NPCA pauses Beamer Memorial Conservation Area enhancement project

In response to public feedback, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) have decided to pause their enhancement project for Beamer Memorial Conservation Area in Grimsby.

The NPCA said they decided to pause the project as a result of resident feedback and a subsequent motion passed by Grimsby council on Aug. 8 asking them to pause it.

As part of their decision to hit the brakes on the project, the virtual session about the upgrades on Sept. 20 has been cancelled.

“The project was intended to improve accessibility, and address emerging parking and safety issues at the site,” the authority said. “These critical needs will now be rolled into a comprehensive multi-year management plan process.”

Upgrades planned for the conservation area included an expanded parking lot, accessibility improvements and increased signage.

However, plans were still in the very early stages and the NPCA said they were open to public feedback.

An open house regarding the project was held in July, but Grimsby resident Marilyn McCrea said she was one of only 17 people in attendance.

Since the start of the pandemic, Beamer has become the NPCA’s second most-used passive conservation area.

A passive conservation area is one that is intended for short-term use, such as day hiking.

Adam Christie, director of conservation areas for NPCA, told Niagara this Week, the NPCA’s passive sites don’t have the infrastructure to support the increase in usage.

McCrea uses Beamer Memorial Conservation Area multiple times a week for hiking, and said her biggest concerns are the increase in vandalism and littering.

“We have 46 (recreational parks) in Grimsby, and they’re man-built parks,” she said. “Beamer is our one and only conservation area … I’m not for or against anything. I’m just saying, think a little bit more about some creative solutions.”

In a release, the NPCA said the upcoming management plan will address a range of issues that came to light during the first phase of this process.

At this time, they said no decisions have been made regarding the timing of the management planning process.

“We sincerely thank the public and our valued stakeholders for their early and passionate input, and we encourage those groups to continue to assist NPCA by continuing to be responsible stewards for this cherished conservation area,” they said.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News