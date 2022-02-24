NP Digital Expands in Canada with Ronnie Malewski as Managing Director

NP Digital

Former Head of iProspect Canada to Scale B2B and ecommerce solutions in Canada

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital , a leader in performance marketing, continues the expansion of its global business with the appointment of Ronnie Malewski as Managing Director of NP Digital Canada. The agency has charged Malewski to lead regional growth and meet increasing demand across Canadian businesses. As global ad spending is predicted to hit a record high this year, Canada is expected to be among the world’s fastest growing markets.



Malewski brings more than 16 years of experience in digital marketing for Canadian SMB and enterprise brands. Malewski joins the agency from iProspect where he spent several years leading client services and operations and most recently heading the Canadian business. Having worked with brands like Adidas, Loblaws, and Microsoft, Malewski is leveraging his long-standing agency background to provide premium strategic performance marketing to Canadian SMBs and enterprise brands.

“Ronnie has proven experience servicing both the biggest brands in the world and Canadian SMBs with exceptional strategic focus,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “His in-market expertise will be key in growing delivery in the region.”

The technology-enabled agency is structured for speed and efficiency in global operations. To build out the regional offering, NP Digital continues to add top talent and capabilities to meet the needs of Canadian consumers. Brands can expect a high level of service, strategic organic and paid performance marketing, and connected commerce from fellow Canadian experts.

“I'm excited to be leading NP Digital into the Canadian market at a time when a surge of entrepreneurs in ecommerce and B2Bneed data-driven strategies for growth,” said Malewski. “The agency already has a depth of award-winning capabilities in this industry—and with its proven success launching in the UK, Australia, and Brazil, we’re ahead of the curve for Canada.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. MediaPost named it Search/Performance Marketing Agency of the Year in 2021. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens, taking a holistic approach when applying specialist execution and building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands, as well as mid-size DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital is headquartered in San Diego and has seven offices that span across the globe with over 600 employees. For more information, visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

