Now's your chance to win a Tesla Model X Performance, the fastest SUV from 0-60 on the market







There are some incredible cars on Omaze, cars that I would never dream of being able to own, such as classic Broncos and 911s converted to electric power, Range Rover Sport SVRs that can hit speeds above 150 miles per hour and ford a river (not at the same time of course), and camper vans that allow you to live wherever you’d like. While having an electric Bronco parked in my garage would be awesome, there’s something to be said about winning a practical car, something that you can drive day in and day out while saving the dollars in your bank account for that dream project car. Something like, say, a Tesla Model X.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sure it may not look as cool as a vintage Porsche on paper, but you’ll still be the envy of your neighborhood (or apartment complex) with this thing parked in your driveway.

I know what you’re probably thinking, “But muh range anxiety!” That's not a worry as the Tesla Model X Performance features 303 miles of range. I can count on one hand the amount of days in the past year that I’ve driven more than 303 miles, and that’s coming from a guy who loves road trips.

Win a Tesla Model X Performance and $20,000

Not only does this prize come with the car, it also comes with $20,000 in cash to spend however you’d like. I don’t know about you, but that would be a nice down payment on my dream rig, a 70 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. Taxes and shipping costs are also covered for the car.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well it works like a raffle, and there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter it, though your odds dramatically increase if you do with more entries for more money. You get 100 entries in this raffle for $10, while $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries. The donations themselves benefit After-School All-Stars, which describes itself thusly:





Story continues

“Founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars (ASAS) is a leading national provider of school-based, free, comprehensive after-school programs. The nonprofit’s mission is to keep students safe and healthy so they succeed in school and life. ASAS offers programs that increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, develop health and wellness habits, practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills.”

If you want this Tesla and $20k in cold hard cash, enter soon as the deadline for entries is July 1, 2020 at 11:59pm PT

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

You Might Also Like





