Nowell gets 19, Thybulle 18; Washington beats Colorado 72-62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- BOULDER, Colo. -- Washington's ugly shooting line received a welcome boost when Matisse Thybulle banked in a 3-ball off the backboard midway through the opening half on Saturday.

Ugly, sure -- but just the kind of pick-me up needed for the struggling Huskies.

Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points, Thybulle added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a miserable start from the field to beat Colorado 72-62.

Thybulle's improbable 3 served as a catalyst.

''Things started to get quiet after that,'' the junior said, ''so we knew it was good.''

Noah Dickerson added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12), which avoided losing three straight for the first time this season. David Crisp had 14 points, including a breakaway dunk in the final minute that all but secured the win.

The Huskies finished a respectable 42 percent from the field despite starting the game 4 of 20. Even better, they outrebounded the Buffaloes 50-34 and had 16 offensive boards.

Washington came into the game ranked last in the conference in rebound margin.

''Our kids fought today,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''I told them it doesn't matter if you make or miss shots, just take good ones. But you have to fight, you can't just go out there and be pushed around.''

Tyler Bey tied a career-high with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado (12-8, 4-4), while George King added 11 of his 13 in the second half.

The Buffaloes trimmed a 13-point deficit to seven points nine different times in the second. No closer, though.

''We didn't have the effort or energy and that's something this team really needs,'' Bey said. ''Home or away, you have to have energy. Period.''

In the opening half, Washington closed on a 27-9 run to take a 36-27 lead. The Huskies needed only three minutes to erase a nine-point deficit, stringing together a 14-0 run to go up 23-18.