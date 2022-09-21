S nowdon shines for dark skies artists

"Lumenators" shining their lantern lights on the Snowdon lakeside

A project helping showcase Wales' landscape and connect people with the outdoors has reached a climax on Snowdon.

S cores of people made a special trek to the shores of Llyn Llydaw below the summit of Wales' highest peak to create a special light show as dusk fell.

T he Green Space Dark Skies project has visited all four corners of the UK over the past six months.

I t has been one of 10 projects making up the Unboxed 2022 festival of creativity

T he event took circus performers from the area and art students from Bangor's Coleg Menai up Snowdon's famous Miners' Track to the shores of the lake on the 3,560ft (1,085m) mountain.

E ach of the 50 or so performers carried a hi-tech lantern - lightweight, wirelessly-controlled colour-changing LED domes - known as Geolights.

N icknamed "Lumenators", they were then choreographed on the mountainside.

T he performance was captured by a team of film-makers, and will be shown as part of a special broadcast highlighting the Green Space Dark Skies project on the BBC's Countryfile programme in October.

T homasine Tomkins helped recruit volunteers for the project

T homasine Tomkins, who recruited young local circus artists to take part, said the experience was "not for the faint-hearted".

" First of all, I had to make sure all my performers were the sort of people who could cope with walking across the mountains," she said.

" It is fun - some of it's hard work. I think we were all dripping with sweat, because we've been walking up and down the mountain.

" I feel we are quite culturally deprived here, so it's absolutely amazing that they've come to our home turf.

" It's absolutely been worth doing - I don't think there's been anything like this round here before."

As dusk fell on Snowdon's Llyn Llydaw, lumenators gathered on its shores

T he performances on Snowdon followed events at Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, Craig-y-Nos country park in the Brecon Beacons, and at what was once Britain's most important copper port and mines at Amlwch on Anglesey.

Pulled together by outdoor arts experts Walk The Plank, its creative producer for Wales Liz Pugh said their films were celebrating "the diverse landscapes shaped by the extraordinary geology beneath our feet wherever we step in Wales".

"Our journeys have taken hundreds of people across ancient pathways or brought us into contact with today's uses for land that once powered the extractive industries of Wales - like mining and quarrying.

"Artists and scientists have brought their poetry, their learning and their imaginations into the work - and the films convey what can happen when we add ordinary people who took part in an act of collective endeavour rooted in landscape."