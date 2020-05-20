What's new on NOW TV in June 2020

Perry Mason, Gemini Man, Downton Abbey: The Movie.

It’s another busy month on NOW TV in June, with loads of exciting new shows and movies to get stuck into as the nation remains at home during the ongoing health crisis.

Highlight include the debut of Downton Abbey: The Movie and Will Smith’s action epic Gemini Man.

TV fans are in for a treat too with Robert Downey Jr’s reboot of Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys in the title role also being rolled out.

There’s also tons of stuff for the younger viewers too.

Films

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie is Maleficent. (Disney)

Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.

Gemini Man

Acting opposite a de-aged version of himself, Will Smith stars as an elite assassin ready to retire, until he encounters a mysterious enemy operative able to predict his every move.

Downton Abbey: The Movie

'Downton Abbey' made its way to the big screen, making a tonne of cash in the process. (Credit: Universal)

The eagerly anticipated movie adaptation of the popular period drama sees the Crawleys and their beloved staff prepare for a visit from the King and Queen of England, unleashing scandal, romance and intrigue along the way.

Returning hits

The Great Gatsby

A mysterious millionaire entertains the elite at his Long Island mansion in an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel.

No Country for Old Men

While out hunting, Llewelyn Moss finds the grisly aftermath of a drug deal. Though he knows better, he cannot resist the cash left behind and takes it with him. The hunter becomes the hunted when a merciless killer named Chigurh picks up his trail.

TV

Betty – Coming in June

Betty: Series premiere. When Janay and Kirt attempt to throw an all-girls skate sesh, an unexpected visitor cuts the "festivities" short, chaos ensues, and there's also a van. (HBO)

HBO’s newest series Betty is a spin-off of 2018 skateboarding drama film, Skate Kitchen. With most of the original cast, the series is about a diverse group of young women who are trying to navigate their lives and focus their groups efforts to stand out in New York’s predominantly male world of skateboarding. Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Kabina Adams, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg.

Perry Mason – Coming in June

Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason. (HBO)

While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression of 1932, the city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Perry Mason's (Matthew Rhys) relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Hillary – Coming in June

Hilary - Key Art (Sky)

A remarkably intimate portrait of a very public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life in this four-part docu-series. With exclusive interviews with Hillary, Bill Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series looks closely at how Hillary became one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.

Das Boot S2 coming soon - S1 available to stream now

An inexperienced U-boat crew has to survive a secret mission and a young German woman is torn between loyalty for her home country and the French resistance in this WWII drama.

My Brilliant Friend S2 coming soon, S1 available to stream now

Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, this lushly produced miniseries follows the lives of two girls over six decades of their friendship and is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book.

Box sets

Succession S1 and S2 – Coming in June

Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox in Succession (HBO)

The biggest media and entertainment company in the world is controlled by the formidable Logan Family. However, their world changes when their father makes a life changing decision about his role in the company.

Agatha Raisin S3 streaming weekly, coming in June. S1-2 available now

Agatha Raisin, a PR woman looking to retire early to a picturesque village, soon finds a second career as an amateur detective investigating mischief, mayhem, and murder in her town. Based on the books by M.C. Beaton.

Wu Tang Clan: Of Mice & Men – all episodes coming in June

To celebrate Wu Tang Clan's 25th anniversary, a four-part docuseries from filmmaker Sasha Jenkins looks back on the group's career, combining reflective interviews from each of the nine living members with never-before-seen archival footage and performances.

Kids pass

Fireman Sam

Be it a lost kite or cat, Sam and his team of Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Jupiter, their big fire engine, are always on hand to save the day.

Blue's Clues

Join Josh, Blue and all their friends to learn everything grows in different ways like fruits, vegetables, even Blue too. Play Blue's Clues to figure out what game Blue wants to play outside.

Lego Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar

Newly hired animal behaviourist Owen Grady and Assistant Manager of Park Operations Claire Dearing team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything hectic life around Jurassic World throws their way.

Horrid Henry

Cartoon series based on the books by Francesca Simon about a mischievous youngster named Henry, who enjoys playing pranks, being rotten to his relatives and generally getting up to no good!

Coming in July

IT: Chapter Two

Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorise the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand.

The Plot Against America

A working-class Jewish family in New Jersey watches the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, as he becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

When a grisly murder shocks Los Angeles in 1938, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of the city.

The Office (US)

Based on the award-winning BBC hit, “The Office” is a fly-on-the-wall “docu-reality” parody of modern American office life that delved into the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin.

Frozen 2

After Elsa hears a mysterious voice, the gang leave Arendelle to travel to the ancient forest of enchanted land beyond her kingdom which soon turns into an adventure of self-discovery.

Angry Birds 2

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat; an aggressive group of birds from an island covered in ice.