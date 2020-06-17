New on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in July 2020

Ad Astra, Bad Education, IT: Chapter Two.

It’s another busy month on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in July, with loads of exciting new shows and movies to get stuck into as the nation remains at home during the ongoing health crisis.

Highlights for June include the launch of the critically-acclaimed true life drama Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Alison Janney, the premiere of Brad Pitt sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, and the long-awaited arrival of Frozen 2 to streaming.

Sky Cinema also invites you indulge in some of the best blockbusters known to man with some new film collections.

TV fans are in for a treat too with with the return of Penny Dreadful in City of Angels.

Films

New Premieres

Frozen 2 – 3 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) are up for an adventure in Frozen 2.(Walt Disney Animation Studios)

The enchanting story follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, on a journey beyond the realm of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers after a mysterious voice calls out to her threatening the safety of her kingdom.

IT: Chapter Two – 10 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorise the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike calls the others home.

The Goldfinch – 4 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

(L-r) NICOLE KIDMAN as Mrs. Barbour and ANSEL ELGORT as Theo Decker in Warner Bros. Pictures and Amazon Studios drama, THE GOLDFINCH, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Based on the novel of the same name, a troubled young man, played by Ansel Elgort, enters the world of art forgery, years after his mother was killed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Buffaloed – 6 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) quickly realises the impossibility of paying tuition. (Sky Cinema)

When an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) quickly realises the impossibility of paying tuition. One scalping scheme, stint in prison, and chance phone conversation with a debt collector later changes everything.

Bad Education – 11 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

The beloved superintendent of New York's Roslyn school district and his staff, friends and relatives become the prime suspects in the unfolding of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in American history

Inspired by the real-life scandal, Bad Education follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney), superintendents of a school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, who become caught up in an embezzlement scheme that threatens to destroy all they've built.

Ad Astra – 17 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Luce – 19 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

When a star student writes a disturbing essay, his parents - who adopted him from war-torn Eritrea as a child - and his teacher must dramatically re-assess him in this thriller starring Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) – 31 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

Good Boys - Date TBC

12-year-old Max is horrified to be invited to his first kissing party, as he doesn’t know how to kiss. Teaming up with his best friends Thor and Lucas, he uses his dad’s highly protected drone to spy on the teenage couple next door and get some pointers. Things soon spiral out of control, as the drone is destroyed, and the boys set off on an adventure involving stolen drugs, cops, paintball and teenage girls.

Returning Hits

Interstellar – Streaming from 1 July

Chris Nolan’s epic Sci-Fi odyssey focuses on a team of explorers who travel through a wormhole in space in an attempt to protect humanity from the looming threat of giant, poisonous dust clouds. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

The Green Mile – Streaming from 1 July

This film follows guards on Death Row who are profoundly affected by one of their charges: a black man accused of murder, but who has a mysterious gift. Starring Michael Clarke Duncan and Tom Hanks.

Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13 – Streaming from 7 July

Ex-convict Danny Ocean brings together a gang of classy crooks to pull off his most daring heist yet – robbing three of Las Vegas's biggest casinos. This crime comedy from Steven Soderbergh stars Don Cheadle, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

New Collections

Star Wars – 29 June – 5 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

Star Wars day may have passed, but the force is still strong on Sky Cinema, with a collection that includes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: A New Hope among many others.

Highlights: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Blockbusters – 6 July to 19 July on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV

This collection showcases a selection of the best box-office breaking titles on Sky Cinema, with each film having grossed over $400m at the worldwide box office.

Highlights: ET, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers Endgame, Bohemian Rhapsody, Twilight, Titanic, Ocean’s Eleven, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Interstellar, Fast & Furious: Hobbes & Shaw

TV

New in July

The Plot Against America – Stream every episode from 14 July

Winona Ryder and Zoe Kazan in The Plot Against America. (HBO/Sky)

This alternative American history set during World War II follows the rise of xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as Lindbergh threatens to turn the nation toward fascism. This six-part reimagining starring Winona Ryder and Anthony Boyle is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Streaming soon

The series premiere takes us to Los Angeles, 1938, a period rich with espionage, radio evangelism and the mysterious activities of the Third Reich. Detectives Tiago Vega and Lewis Michener are investigating a murder, and Tiago's brother Raul challenges Councilman Charlton Townsend over California's first freeway. Meanwhile, Tiago's mother Maria pleads with Santa Muerte as powerful forces threaten to tear them apart.

The Trade S1 – Streaming soon

This documentary series delves deep into the personal stories of those involved in illicit industries. Series one focuses on the Opioid epidemic. In Columbus, Sergeant Nate Smith battles a dealer mixing heroin with Fentanyl, while trying to help recovering addicts get treatment. In Mexico, Don Miguel becomes embroiled in the drug trade, while activist Mario searches for his missing brother. In Atlanta, Skyler finally pursues treatment, but fights to follow it through to the end.

FBI S2 – Streaming soon

From the Emmy-award winning creator of Law & Order comes the second season of this gripping crime drama. After a bomb destroys a restaurant in Queens, OA is forced to go undercover to reveal the truth behind what initially appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Killer in my Village S3 – Coming soon

This Sky Crime documentary series sheds light on shocking crimes that have taken place in small towns and villages across Britain. How will local community spirit survive in the face of murder and crimes of passion? It turns out that even the most picturesque parts of Britain can hide a darker side, as this series delves into the most horrifying murders of recent memory.

Box Sets

The Office (US) S1-S9

Watch all nine seasons of this popular, multi-award-winning US remake of the British comedy with the same name. Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski.

Will & Grace S1-S8 – Stream S1-8 from 1 July

This award-winning American sitcom follows the adventures of New York-based interior decorator Grace Adler and her temperamental best friend Will Truman, who works as a lawyer.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages – Stream every episode from 13th July

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages takes us to the Dark Ages for its second instalment, as a group of medieval villagers try to keep upbeat in the face of inequality, bad healthcare, and public ignorance. This 10-part series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope.

Coming In August

Joker

Lovecraft Country

Little Birds