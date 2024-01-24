You can now turn on ‘Stolen Device Protection’ on your iPhone—here’s how

Farknot Architect/ Shutterstock

With every new iOS update, Apple either fixes bug issues or they release brand new features. The newest release, which happened on Monday for iOS 17.3, probably unveiled one of the most important features your iPhone holds—Stolen Device Protection.

Here’s how to make sure you enable the feature on your device:

Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest 17.3 version

Go to Settings

Scroll down to Face ID & Passcode

Find Stolen Device Protection

Switch the toggle on

This new feature can help protect your iPhone and your security in the event of your device being stolen. So in case someone can access your passcode, they won’t be able to get all of your secure information.

Up until now it’s been all too easy for iPhone thieves to get inside your phone and strategically lock you out before you’ve even had a chance to find your device on the Find My app. That’s because once someone changes your Apple ID password, the thing you need to log into the Find My app, you essentially have no way to track your device.

The great thing about this new iPhone feature is that it requires biometrics in order to change your Apple ID password at a place that your device doesn’t recognize as your home or workplace. The Stolen Device Protection feature asks for your Face or Touch ID once and then again an hour later to confirm that it’s really you.

If you want to change your recovery key and iCloud keychain, which is the place where all your passwords are saved, the same rule applies. You need to enter your biometrics twice with a one-hour delay.

Should you want to turn off the Stolen Device Protection feature, your biometrics are required for that too.

Apple’s newest release might just be their most important added feature to date. iPhone users have been asking for a fool-proof way to protect their devices for so long! In an age where practically everything is stored on our phones, from passwords to important documents and photos that carry deep memories, it would be devastating to have your phone stolen and to have no way of tracking it down either. Whether this new feature is actually fool-proof has yet to be seen but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

If you haven’t already updated your devices, now would be a good time to do so! Don’t forget to turn on the latest safety feature while you’re at it.