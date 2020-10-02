Now that Trump tested positive for COVID-19, will shoppers be more compliant with mask mandates at stores?

Mask compliance has sparked debates throughout the pandemic as Americans received mixed messages from authorities over whether they should wear face coverings in public places.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said for months that wearing masks slows the spread of COVID-19, but meanwhile, politicians have been called out not doing so. As the nation edged further into the stay-at-home era, viral videos of conflicts over mask requirements at businesses have become common to see.

But with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19, will shoppers be more willing to mask up before heading into a store?

Experts told USA TODAY that while they hope shoppers will be more compliant, it depends on several factors if there will be a lasting impact.

"For the next seven to 10 days, I think there will be an uptick in all sorts of prevention and safety behaviors – so more people buying masks, more people wearing masks, more people using hand sanitizer, more people respecting social distancing," said Kelly Goldsmith, an associate professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University.

Yet Goldsmith says it can depend on the severity of the president's symptoms.

"If he actually fares just fine and maybe has very mild or no symptoms, I think the pendulum can swing in the opposite direction where that's going to validate all the people that already believe this has been overblown," she said.

As of Friday afternoon, it was being reported that the president was experiencing "mild symptoms," had a low-grade fever and was being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in what aides said was a precautionary move.

Dr. David Abrams, professor of social and behavioral science at New York University, hopes Trump's diagnosis might convince people that wearing masks is important and gets the doubters to start listening.

“But given the massive mixed messages of leadership, I doubt it will make a big difference because things have become so politically polarized,” he said. “The rational views of science have been completely undermined.”

For Chris Nelson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the president's positive diagnosis doesn't change his stance on masks.

"Absolutely not," Nelson said about if he thinks differently about masks. "There's nothing that can relate him getting COVID-19 to not wearing a mask."

Nelson organized an anti-mask flash mob in mid-September at a Target in South Florida, which garnered national attention and a scolding from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider for use of the band's 1984 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It." Several of the protestors were wearing "Make America Great Again" gear.

Health officials have backed masks with CDC Director Robert Redfield telling a Senate panel last month that a vaccine may not be available to the American public until summer or fall 2021 and masks are "the most important, powerful public health tool we have" – possibly even more effective than a vaccine.

The president has rarely worn a mask in public. While he has occasionally endorsed their use, he also has openly questioned their effectiveness and mocked Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who regularly wears a mask, for wearing them.

"I don't wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden during the presidential debate on Tuesday. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200-feet away from – and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Biden tweeted Friday that he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for COVID and, in thanking supporters for their concern, said, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Masks required

Around mid-July, the nation's largest retailers including Walmart, Target and Kroger announced mask requirements in July at all locations throughout the country.

