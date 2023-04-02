Is Now The Time To Put Workforce Holdings (JSE:WKF) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Workforce Holdings (JSE:WKF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Workforce Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Workforce Holdings' Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Workforce Holdings' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from R0.42 to R0.47. That's a 13% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Workforce Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to R4.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Workforce Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R359m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Workforce Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Workforce Holdings, with market caps under R3.6b is around R5.8m.

Workforce Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth R4.4m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Workforce Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Workforce Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So all in all Workforce Holdings is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Workforce Holdings (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

