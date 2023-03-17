Is Now The Time To Put T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide T7 Global Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is T7 Global Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that T7 Global Berhad's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of T7 Global Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.6% to 11% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

T7 Global Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM285m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are T7 Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own T7 Global Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM85m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 30% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is T7 Global Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into T7 Global Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for T7 Global Berhad (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

