Is Now The Time To Put Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's EPS soared from S$0.023 to S$0.034, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 51%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Sin Heng Heavy Machinery shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.0% to 7.2%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Sin Heng Heavy Machinery is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$51m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Sin Heng Heavy Machinery insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Valued at only S$51m Sin Heng Heavy Machinery is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have S$20m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

