Is Now The Time To Put A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is A-Rank Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years A-Rank Berhad grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While A-Rank Berhad may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since A-Rank Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM91m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are A-Rank Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to A-Rank Berhad, with market caps under RM911m is around RM508k.

The A-Rank Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM44k in the year to July 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does A-Rank Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, A-Rank Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. All things considered, A-Rank Berhad is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with A-Rank Berhad.

