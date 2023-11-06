Is Now The Time To Put Goodwin (LON:GDWN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Goodwin (LON:GDWN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Goodwin Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Goodwin has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Goodwin achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 29% to UK£186m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Goodwin Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The UK£744k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the UK£2.1m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This bodes well for Goodwin as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the company insider, Richard Goodwin, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£633k for shares at about UK£46.15 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Goodwin bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding UK£45m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Amounting to 11% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Should You Add Goodwin To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Goodwin has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Goodwin is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

