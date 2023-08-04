Is Now The Time To Put Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Edgewell Personal Care Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Edgewell Personal Care grew its EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Edgewell Personal Care shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Edgewell Personal Care Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Edgewell Personal Care shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$21m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Edgewell Personal Care Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Edgewell Personal Care is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

