Is Now The Time To Put CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CTI Logistics Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

CTI Logistics has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, CTI Logistics' EPS shot from AU$0.11 to AU$0.20, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 83% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of CTI Logistics shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.4% to 8.5% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

CTI Logistics isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$147m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are CTI Logistics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that CTI Logistics insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 53% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at AU$78m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is CTI Logistics Worth Keeping An Eye On?

CTI Logistics' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering CTI Logistics for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CTI Logistics that you should be aware of.

