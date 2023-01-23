Is Now The Time To Put Brimstone Investment (JSE:BRT) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Brimstone Investment (JSE:BRT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Brimstone Investment Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Brimstone Investment has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Over the last year, Brimstone Investment increased its EPS from R1.26 to R1.38. That's a modest gain of 9.7%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Brimstone Investment remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to R5.6b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Brimstone Investment isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R1.5b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Brimstone Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Brimstone Investment insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold R374m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 25% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Brimstone Investment Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Brimstone Investment is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Brimstone Investment (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

