Is Now The Time To Put Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Archer-Daniels-Midland with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Archer-Daniels-Midland has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Archer-Daniels-Midland remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 5.8% to US$100b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Archer-Daniels-Midland Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$41b company like Archer-Daniels-Midland. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$258m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Archer-Daniels-Midland To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Archer-Daniels-Midland's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

