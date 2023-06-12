Is Now The Time To Look At Buying V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS)?

V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.87 and falling to the lows of RM0.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether V.S. Industry Berhad's current trading price of RM0.77 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at V.S. Industry Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is V.S. Industry Berhad Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! V.S. Industry Berhad is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR1.06, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that V.S. Industry Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from V.S. Industry Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. V.S. Industry Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 80%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for V.S. Industry Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

