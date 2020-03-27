Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Trifast plc (LON:TRI)?

Trifast plc (LON:TRI), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.93 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Trifast's current trading price of UK£0.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Trifast’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Trifast worth?

Great news for investors – Trifast is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.82, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Trifast’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Trifast look like?

LSE:TRI Past and Future Earnings March 27th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Trifast, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although TRI is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TRI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Trifast. You can find everything you need to know about Trifast in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Trifast, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

