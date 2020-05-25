Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sinosoft Technology Group Limited (HKG:1297)?

Sinosoft Technology Group Limited (HKG:1297), which is in the software business, and is based in China, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$1.80 and falling to the lows of HK$0.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sinosoft Technology Group's current trading price of HK$0.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sinosoft Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sinosoft Technology Group still cheap?

Great news for investors – Sinosoft Technology Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sinosoft Technology Group’s ratio of 3.81x is below its peer average of 15.51x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, Sinosoft Technology Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Sinosoft Technology Group generate?

SEHK:1297 Past and Future Earnings May 25th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Sinosoft Technology Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 1297 is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1297 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1297. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Sinosoft Technology Group. You can find everything you need to know about Sinosoft Technology Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Sinosoft Technology Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

