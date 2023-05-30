Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)?

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$3.84 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$3.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Safe Bulkers' current trading price of US$3.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Safe Bulkers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Safe Bulkers Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.57x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.49x, which means if you buy Safe Bulkers today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Safe Bulkers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Safe Bulkers’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Safe Bulkers generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Safe Bulkers, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SB’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Safe Bulkers.

