Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s ratio of 21.42x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.48x, which means if you buy Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -12%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RBA seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on RBA, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on RBA should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

