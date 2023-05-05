Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS)?

While The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Reject Shop’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Reject Shop Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Reject Shop’s ratio of 18.79x is above its peer average of 9.66x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Multiline Retail industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Reject Shop’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Reject Shop look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Reject Shop. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TRS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TRS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TRS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TRS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

