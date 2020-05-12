Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)?

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC), which is in the healthcare business, and is based in South Africa, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.97 and falling to the lows of UK£2.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mediclinic International's current trading price of UK£2.56 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mediclinic International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Mediclinic International worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.98x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.9x, which means if you buy Mediclinic International today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Mediclinic International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Mediclinic International’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Mediclinic International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mediclinic International’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MDC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MDC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MDC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MDC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Mediclinic International. You can find everything you need to know about Mediclinic International in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Mediclinic International, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

