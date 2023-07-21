Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)?

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Lifestyle Communities’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Lifestyle Communities Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.51% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lifestyle Communities today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$16.51, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Lifestyle Communities’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lifestyle Communities generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lifestyle Communities' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LIC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Lifestyle Communities, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lifestyle Communities (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

