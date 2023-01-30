Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN)?

Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Klingelnberg’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Klingelnberg Worth?

Great news for investors – Klingelnberg is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.06x is currently well-below the industry average of 27.87x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Klingelnberg’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Klingelnberg look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Klingelnberg, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -11%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KLIN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KLIN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KLIN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Klingelnberg has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Klingelnberg, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

