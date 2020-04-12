Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Groupe Pizzorno Environnement (EPA:GPE)?

Groupe Pizzorno Environnement (EPA:GPE), which is in the commercial services business, and is based in France, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTPA over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Groupe Pizzorno Environnement still cheap?

Great news for investors – Groupe Pizzorno Environnement is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €21.24, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Groupe Pizzorno Environnement’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Groupe Pizzorno Environnement look like?

ENXTPA:GPE Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -8.6% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Groupe Pizzorno Environnement. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although GPE is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GPE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

