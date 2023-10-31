Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$24.32 and falling to the lows of US$20.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Graphic Packaging Holding's current trading price of US$20.87 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Graphic Packaging Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Graphic Packaging Holding Worth?

Great news for investors – Graphic Packaging Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.08x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.27x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Graphic Packaging Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Graphic Packaging Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Graphic Packaging Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GPK is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GPK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Graphic Packaging Holding at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Graphic Packaging Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

