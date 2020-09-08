Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN)?

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.07 and falling to the lows of UK£0.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Franchise Brands' current trading price of UK£0.89 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Franchise Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Franchise Brands worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 39.29x is currently well-above the industry average of 17.34x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Franchise Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Franchise Brands look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Franchise Brands’s earnings are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FRAN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FRAN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRAN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FRAN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Franchise Brands has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Franchise Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

