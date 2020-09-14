Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$20.72 and falling to the lows of CA$18.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Finning International's current trading price of CA$19.64 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Finning International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Finning International worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Finning International’s ratio of 16.16x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.75x, which means if you buy Finning International today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Finning International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Finning International’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Finning International generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Finning International, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FTT seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FTT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FTT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

