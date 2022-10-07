Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$104 and falling to the lows of US$75.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fidelity National Information Services' current trading price of US$77.65 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fidelity National Information Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fidelity National Information Services Still Cheap?

Fidelity National Information Services is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fidelity National Information Services’s ratio of 55.8x is above its peer average of 26.37x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the IT industry. Furthermore, Fidelity National Information Services’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Fidelity National Information Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fidelity National Information Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FIS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FIS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FIS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FIS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Fidelity National Information Services at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Fidelity National Information Services and we think they deserve your attention.

